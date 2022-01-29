Kanye West & Julia Fox Get Tongue-Tied In PDA Pic -- But Fans Notice It's Awfully Familiar...

Yes, Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship has been giving us deja vu pretty much since the beginning. But fashion is one thing — PDA is another!

Photographer Danielle Levitt posted a pic she got of the new couple at Paris Fashion Week sharing a kiss as exhibitionistic as the rest of their relationship. Which is to say, this time it’s with their mouths open so all could see their tongues doing a little meet-and-greet:

Definitely too much for a lot of onlookers, we’re sure, but hardly a surprise for these two. We mean, the Uncut Gems star literally wrote an essay about their second date, and Ye might as well have LOOK AT ME tattooed on his forehead.

But fans recognized the image right away. If you’re wondering why that kiss seems a little too familiar, try cutting out Julia and replacing her with Kim Kardashian. Or maybe Amber Rose. Yep, this not a spontaneous moment but another page out of the Kanye playbook. I <3 Mess writer Emily Kirkpatrick put them all together on Twitter, and it’s impossible NOT to see now:

history repeating itself pic.twitter.com/ux7CnrwMBh — internet baby (@kirkpate) January 28, 2022

Why does he do this? Is it to show us all how sexual he is or something?

The images taken back-to-back like this, it just looks a little… hmm, what’s the word? You tell us! What do YOU think of Ye’s big move?

