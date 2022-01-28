Julia Fox Dated Drake Before Hooking Up With Kanye??

OMG, what a twist!

Julia Fox isn’t afraid to go after what she wants — even if that means inserting herself into one of hip-hop’s most high-profile feuds (er, maybe former feuds??) over the last couple years.

Of course, the 31-year-old is currently romantically involved with rapper Kanye West, and we’ve been closely following that fascinating storyline. But according to a new report, she actually had a “secret romance” with his longtime nemesis Drake about two years before “Juliye” became a thing! Whoa!!!

According to Page Six, Fox had a “hot-and-heavy secret romance” with Drake right at the very beginning of the pandemic back in 2020! Whoa, how are we just now finding this out? You know, besides the “secret” part…

The outlet also claims that Ye already knows about the connection — and “is not thrilled about it.” Considering what we’ve been reporting about Kanye’s alleged recent actions regarding spurned romance, that’s not a good sign…

According to insiders, the 35-year-old Canadian rapper first slid into Fox’s Instagram DMs a couple years ago to compliment her for stealing the spotlight in Adam Sandler‘s acclaimed 2019 indie film Uncut Gems. Later that year, Fox’s relationship with longtime partner Peter Artemiev began to fizzle, and when it did, she got back into contact with Drizzy via the social media site.

They reportedly first met up one night in NYC in February of 2020, hanging out at a hotspot in town for drinks. The next day, Fox was doing a promotional gig at Bloomingdale’s in the city, and Drake showed up to visit her there, as well.

A source explained what went down that day, saying:

“They closed down the store so he could visit.”

Damn! Taking it to another level!

The whirlwind romance made its way across the country to Los Angeles a few days later, after Julia flew that way for work. Drake followed, and a few days after Valentine’s Day, according to the outlet, he “gave her two of the famed Birkin bags, which cost from $20,000 up to $500,000.” That’ll make a statement!

From there, the insider says Julia went north of the border to spend time with Drake in his hometown of Toronto. The pair apparently stayed at the God’s Plan rapper’s mansion in the city before the trip was suddenly cut short by the mid-March 2020 blow-up of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The insider revealed:

“She went to Toronto to stay with him. They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home.”

Fate truly intervened at that point, because Fox came back to the States and eventually rekindled her connection to Artemiev. The pair then had a child, who is now a year old, before eventually splitting again for good — and not very amicably, as we’ve heard.

Then, last month, the actress met Kanye back on New Year’s Eve down in Miami, with the pair quickly connecting on a deeper level. And the rest, as they say, is history…

Of course, Drake and Ye previously had a very public feud that started well before this Fox-related rift. However, that feud was supposedly scrapped back in November of last year when the two A-listers unexpectedly hosted a joint benefit concert in Los Angeles.

But knowing this new info about the Uncut Gems star’s dating history and Ye’s alleged reaction, maybe the feud is back on???

What do y’all think??

