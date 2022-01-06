Is Kanye West Purposely Dressing New Girlfriend Julia Fox Like Kim Kardashian?!

Kanye West is obviously VERY interested in fashion and style. And he notoriously worked overtime back in the day when he first connected with Kim Kardashian to revamp her wardrobe and give her a totally new style and look.

So is he now doing the same thing with his new girlfriend Julia Fox?! Or even going so far as to somehow try to relive Kim’s glory days by going heavy on the Balenciaga??

Related: Wait, So Pete Davidson And Julia Fox Have A Prior Connection, Too?? OMG!

Fans and reporters alike scratched their proverbial chins this week after Ye started stepping out with the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress. The reasoning behind the skepticism was actually quite simple: Fox was giving off major Kim K vibes with some of the outfits she has been rocking in Kanye’s presence!

And like we said, knowing how much control and assistance Ye has offered up in the past regarding Kim’s wardrobe… could he be doing the same thing for his new partner?!

In multiple recent outings, the actress has stepped out with the 44-year-old rapper while rocking racy ensembles that hearken back to Kim’s long-standing lusty looks. A Tuesday night outing in particular saw Julia rocking a sexy pair of Miaou thong pants for a high-profile date to a Broadway play with the rapper. DailyMail.com did a deep dive on some of the most recent pics of Ye and Fox together, and you can clearly see the Balenciaga influence is real!

Fans shared some of their thoughts about the switch-up on social media, too:

“Funny thing is he dressed Kim to be the person she is…” “he’s a genius” “Julia >>>> Kim. Kanye wins again” “ye used to dress kim too anything she had on was HIS drip” “Julia Fox looks great now”

Obviously, people are focused on the come-up!

While fans can debate whether or not Kanye is explicitly trying to dress Julia like Kim, there’s no question the Flashing Lights rapper works overtime on creating fashion influence in those around him!

Related: Fashion Help Or Not, Kanye Is Apparently Far From Giving Up His Reconciliation Hopes…

Never forget how way back in 2015, Kim revealed in an interview that she “started crying” when Kanye completely overhauled her closet after they first got together!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted at the time:

“When we first started dating, he went through my closet and he had a stylist come in and they put everything he thought wasn’t cool enough in a pile. I walked in and it was like a pile to the ceiling of shoes, all my amazing shoes that I loved. I started crying. I put it all in another room and I was like, ‘I’ll trust your opinion, but I’m not getting rid of my stuff.’ Then I walk in my room and there was an entire room filled of all new clothes, of all the stuff he wanted to fill back up my closet with. It was really cool new designer stuff; I hadn’t even heard of some of these designers before, and it really helped me fall in love with fashion.”

So perhaps it’s not so outlandish to think he could be doing the same with Fox?!

Of course, whether Ye should be doing all this is a different question altogether. But something tells us Kanye doesn’t care to answer that question! Just saying!

Related: Kanye’s Puzzling New Real Estate Motivations REVEALED!

What do U think of Fox’s perceived glow-up here, Perezcious readers??

And without Yeezy, do you think Kim’s fashion sense is going to take a step back in time?! Or not?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]