Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Teen Relationship With Male Family Member: ‘I Sucked My Cousin’s D**k’

Kanye West just dropped a bombshell. Not some kind of hate speech this time, we mean something deeply personal.

On Monday, the disgraced rapper took to X (Twitter) to promote his new song COUSINS… Which shockingly tells the story of his incestuous relationship with a male cousin. He wrote on the platform:

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore”

Whoa… That’s heavy subject matter. But why does he place so much blame on himself? The Yeezy founder explained why he felt so much responsibility for his unnamed cousin’s path:

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different”

They “acted out” what they saw?? Yes, he’s saying exactly what it sounds like. He and his cousin had an incestuous gay relationship. He didn’t reveal how old he was when it started, but he made it explicitly clear what he meant:

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14 Tweet sent”

Wow.

Related: Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Fiancée’s Annoyed Response To White Lotus Incest Scene!

Included in the tweet was the new song, which is accompanied by several low quality clips of disturbing imagery… Including art of a topless woman with swastikas covering her nipples. The song opens with the following lyrics:

“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n***** kiss and we ain’t know what that shit mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head / Gave my cousin head, I gave my cousin head / I gave my cousin head”

He goes on to acknowledge that he will be judged for the revelation before rapping about how he and his cousin planned to never share the information — but how he now feels the “truth will set you free.” He raps:

“And I know these n***** ’bout to judge me now (And I know these n***** ’bout to judge me now) / Started off when we was hanging out (Started off when we hang) / Told my cousin not to tell nobody (Please, no, don’t tell nobody) / People tell me take it to my grave / ‘Truth will set you free someday’”

He goes on to clarify that he’s “not attracted to a man” before seemingly addressing drug use and his recent estrangement from wife Bianca Censori:

“Nitrous don’t help me, it just put me in a trance / I’m talkin’ about euphoria, I am not talkin’ about a man / Told her, ‘Don’t leave me ’cause I need you by my side’ / As long as you don’t leave me, then I’ll probably be alright / And that one time that you left me, I didn’t get no sleep that night / And that one time that you left me, I took ten Percs to get high / Ten Percs to get high, pray that I don’t die / But if I die, see you in the sky / Two pints of the Qua’-Qua’, don’t leave, just stay, bae / Let’s go on a vacay, leave the world behind”

You can listen to the full song (below):

Wow… What are YOUR thoughts on Kanye’s reveal? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]