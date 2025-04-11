Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Fiancée Abby Champion's Annoyed Response To White Lotus Incest Scene!

In a hugely talked about season of The White Lotus, star Patrick Schwarzenegger had THE most controversial scene of the show. Of course we’re talking about when the incest subplot came to a head, so to speak… as the inebriated Saxon let his little brother Lochlan jerk him off.

The thing is, the show is a huge deal, so he was sworn to secrecy — and couldn’t even tell his fiancée Abby Champion what he got up to in the wild season. And she was a fan and desperately wanted to know!

He told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday night that she really tried to get the secrets out of him:

“My fiancée was nagging me nonstop. She was like, ‘You gotta tell me who dies.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not telling you who dies! I signed my life away. Mike will fire me.'”

But then her true concern was revealed:

“And she was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me: Do you hook up with people?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, you know The White Lotus. I can’t tell you this information.’ She was like, ‘Just tell me: Do you get with people?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ And she was like, ‘Who? Which girls do you get with?’ I was like, ‘I can’t tell you!’”

LOLz! OMG, she was so preemptively jealous! That’s hilarious considering who he actually kissed!

And of course her reaction when she finally saw it is priceless! Patrick recalled:

“And then Episode 5 comes out and Episode 6, and she was like, ‘You got with your brother?!?'”

OMG! Once the shock wore off, she then told him:

“She’s like, ‘You should have told me that way earlier! We would have had no fights!”

HA! The idea they fought because she was worried about him being one of those stars involved in “romances that formed and broke” cracks us up!

See his full interview with Fallon (below)!

