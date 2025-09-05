Kanye West Threatening To 'Raise Hell With The Lawyers' Over How Kim Kardashian Is Dressing North!

Kanye West is NOT happy about how North West has been dressing as of late.

Of course, the 12-year-old and her momma Kim Kardashian made headlines in a not-so-great way last month after posting social media vids showing North dressed in a corset and other items. Some fans felt the outfit was “way too adult” for the tween. As always, social media users let Kim know what they thought. And now Kanye is on the case!

Per a Wednesday night report from Radar Online, Ye plans to “raise hell” with his lawyers over how Nori is dressing. The insider explained:

“It’s ironic that Kanye’s not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy barely-there fashion choices when they were together. But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he’ll raise hell with the lawyers.”

WTF?!

First off, that source is totally right about how Kanye used to have Kim dress. But then sometimes this patriarchal side came out, and he’d chastise Kim for dressing too sexy. Like, come on, bro. Hypocrisy much??

And now the way the Hurricane rapper currently dresses Bianca Censori?!?! Nori sees that! She idolizes her dad, and she sees how he thinks women should dress. Parenting begins with the example you set, pop.

Regardless, Ye is said to be “ranting and raving” over North’s fashion choices. Although it sounds like Kim isn’t too worried:

“He’s ranting and raving, saying Kim’s crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it. But Kim doesn’t take him seriously.”

Legal threats or not, the SKIMS mogul is done trying to bring logic to an illogical situation. The source explained:

“It’s just total chaos. The double standard is insane. There’s no logic to it, and Kim’s way past trying to reason with him.”

Oh, and the Gold Digger hitmaker isn’t the only one threatening to get the lawyers involved, either. Per that insider, Kim already has her lawyers on the case! Sort of. The source revealed:

“At this point, she just forwards his nasty messages to her lawyer to handle. That doesn’t mean this is easy for her. She worries about how this will affect North. She does her best to protect herself from Kanye’s rants, but she’s a very observant kid.”

Ugh.

And here’s the other thing: Kim isn’t backing down! The insider said the KUWTK alum thinks there is “nothing wrong” with what her first-born has been wearing! They explained how North’s fashion is “stylish and fun” — and nowhere near as inappropriate as Ye wants to make it seem:

“Despite what Kim does or says when it comes to North, she’s very hands-on and always makes sure things are age-appropriate. As far as Kim’s concerned, the outfit North wore in Rome is perfectly acceptable — it’s stylish and fun. Kim loves how confident North is, and she’s not about to let Kanye’s temper tantrums take away from that.”

In the end, Kim apparently sees the clothing battle as yet another way for her, um, difficult ex-husband to try to exert power and control over the fam. The insider concluded:

“It seems like it’s all about Kanye wanting to have control. He can’t control Kim, so he could be trying to control North, and the mama bear in Kim isn’t going to allow that to happen. If it means taking the brunt of Kanye’s rage and dealing with his endless harassing messages, then so be it. She can handle it.”

Oof. Look, we have no doubt that Kim can “handle it.” She has for years! But we’re all human. And at some point, enough has to be enough, ya know?

Reactions, y’all? Lawyer threats aside, do U see Ye’s point on North’s clothing, or nah? Share your takes (below)…

