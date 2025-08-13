Kim Kardashian LOSES IT In Emotional First Trailer For Kanye West Documentary

The trailer for the much-anticipated Kanye West documentary In Whose Name? just dropped on YouTube, and it is definitely an attention-grabber… to say the least.

A young filmmaker named Nico Ballesteros is the man behind this doc. We mean, we say “man” — he was a kid when he started, really! Beginning when he was just 18 years old, Nico spent six (!) years of his life filming Ye’s entire existence, more or less. Wow!

And now, the documentary is all set to come out. It’ll premiere in theaters next month. But like we said, the trailer was just released on Wednesday, and even though it’s short, there’s a LOT to unpack.

Most notably, we’re closely watching the trailer scenes that show Kim Kardashian. Remember, this goes back years — to before they split! Moments we never even saw on KUWTK…

In the opening shot, Ye can be heard admitting this in a candid confession:

“I’m off my meds for five months now.”

Cut to Kim’s voice from there, and she’s heard CRYING as she laments to the rapper:

“Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

That is so chilling — and also VERY similar to something we’ve heard before from Kim. Of course, the SKIMS mogul and the music producer officially split in 2021, with their divorce eventually getting finalized in 2022. So, this convo presumably occurred early in filming, and before their long and difficult divorce.

In a separate trailer scene, Kim is shown sitting with Ye on a sofa, trying to avoid another fight, saying:

“We can talk about that later, but…”

But Ye interrupts her and snaps back:

“It ain’t no ‘but!'”

Yeesh. Not clear what exactly they were talking about there, but damn!

Elsewhere in the doc aside from Kim’s appearances, a highly charged Ye can be seen screaming this at one point:

“I almost killed my daughter!”

Damn! Y’all remember that? When Ye got all self-righteous while running (“walking”) for president and revealed he and Kim talked about getting an abortion? Kim was BEYOND furious at her husband for revealing that in public, so their daughter North would hear about it one day.

In another clip Ye explains his mental health struggles, declaring:

“I’d rather be dead than be on medication. Either they destroy me or I destroy it. I’m almost like a masochist… I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!”

And his voice echoes through the final clip with a statement about his mental health:

“You know, the best thing about being an artist, and being bipolar, is anything you do and say is an art piece.”

Watch the trailer (below):

Wow…

The film, executive produced by AMSI Entertainment, is going to land on about a thousand screens nationwide on September 19. Will U be getting tickets?

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/WENN]