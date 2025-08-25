Kim Kardashian Slammed For Dressing 12-Year-Old North West 'Way Too Adult' On Trip!

Kim Kardashian has come under fire once again.

The Kardashians star’s new controversy follows her latest outing with daughter North West, who appeared nearly unrecognizable! The pair were spotted stepping out on the town while on vacation in Rome, Italy over the weekend. Kim wore something we’ve all seen her in a million times at this point: a body-hugging dress, lace, and flashy jewelry. But her daughter’s look shocked fans who feel it’s WAY “too adult” for the 12-year-old.

The mother-daughter duo posted a TikTok on their shared account where you can see North sporting waist-length blue pigtails — but also bulky black leather platform boots, a black corset top, and a short mini skirt! And she absolutely TOWERED over the SKIMS founder! Watch (below):

On X (Twitter), fans were quick to criticize the 44-year-old for allowing her daughter to wear such an adult outfit:

“That outfit is way too adult for her age” “She’s 12… let kids be KIDS” “Sorry but this not it” “The corset? Really Kim?” “Kim really turning every family trip into a paparazzi runway poor North can’t even just be a kid in peace” “What 12 year old wears a corset ???? Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent”

And on the Kardashians reddit, things got even more heated — specifically blaming Kim for pushing the outfits on her!

“I have a 13 year old and I can’t imagine her leaving the house in a corset pushing her girls up like that all on display.” “Its too much. I get shes a tween but this aint it” “[Kim] should be the mom, not a friend” “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.” “Exactly this is a damn CHILD.” “I swear north only dresses hyper femme like this when she’s with Kim. Normally she’s in oversized baggy clothes.” “Why is Kim sexualizing her daughter!?!?!! This is so wrong!”

Yeesh…

What are YOUR thoughts on North’s outfit, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]