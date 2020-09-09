Here’s Why Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Ending After 20 (!!!) Seasons

We’re still trying to process the shocking news that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is actually coming to an end!

After being on the air for 13 years, spawning several lucrative spinoff series, and ultimately changing the scope of reality TV forever, it’s hard to imagine business-savvy Kris Jenner and the rest of her famous fam walking away from the E! hit show that made them millions AND a household name. (Well, after Kim Kardashian West‘s infamous home movie, that is!)

As we previously reported, it was the 39-year-old SKIMS founder who broke the news on Tuesday, sharing a heartfelt statement about their family’s “difficult decision” on social media. While Kim’s message was filled with “love and gratitude” for their adoring and loyal fans throughout the years, she didn’t exactly mention why this was the right time to pull the plug on their series.

We mean, there could be a number of reasons, like the possibility it might have a lot to do with the fact that KKW reportedly banned the network from covering husband Kanye West‘s recent public breakdown this summer. It would be hard to dance around that topic for another few seasons, wouldn’t it? Although, the pair’s marriage woes aren’t the only storyline hanging in the balance here, too. What about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s big reconciliation this year? They’ve already teased us with a sneak peek of that, but has all of this increased attention on their relationship again put too much pressure on the rocky couple? Hmm…

Our suspicions aside, a source with more knowledge about the move has opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the shocking goodbye, claiming it was totally a “mutual decision.” Though Kourtney Kardashian had been the most vocal about her desire to leave the show to focus on family and other projects in recent years (and that’s putting it lightly!), the insider said there was “no big reason” why the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to end their reality series.

The confidant shared:

“There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately.”

Well, that’s fair. While they were able to record most of their final season from home while in quarantine, and they’ve had cameras following them for most of their adult lives, it sounds like they might finally be ready for some real privacy.

“The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time.”

Seriously, this show was a juggernaut! But with Kylie Jenner‘s plate full of responsibilities from her growing beauty empire, Kourtney fully devoted to her lifestyle brand Poosh and her three kids, Kim and Khloé’s respective family duties, and the fact that Kendall Jenner’s interests have always been elsewhere, it really does sound like this was the right time. Not to mention Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s respective struggles both in and out of the spotlight…

In the wake of the news, there have been rumors circulating that momager Kris might be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We’re so sorry, Bravo fans! The source clarified that tale is simply “not true.” Fans will get to enjoy one more season of KUWTK airing in 2021 and then it’s the final curtain call.

Perezcious readers, are U sad the show is ending? Are you holding out hope that the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners will pick up the torch when they’re older and bring this hit series back? It might have a different name by then considering the tricky lineage but hey, why not?! Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments section.

