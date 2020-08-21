Watch Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Start To Rekindle Their Romance In Flirty New KUWTK Clip!

What’s better than reading about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation? Seeing it play out in real time!

In a new sneak peek clip for the return of KUWTK next month, the on-off-again pair are seen discussing KoKo’s home renovation when the NBA player makes an offer she has trouble refusing.

After the Good American mogul tells the 29-year-old, who is father to her daughter True, how she has to find a temporary living situation that’s “comfortable and still something close because I want to check up on this house,” the basketballer invites the pair to stay in his El Lay home, telling Khlo:

“I have my house in L.A. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I’ll give you guys the keys and we can go party on. You, True and whoever else.”

After the Revenge Body host playfully questions, “Whoever else?”, Tristan replies:

“Yeah, like Malika [Haqq] and stuff, don’t go getting any ideas.”

Ideas like about multiple cheating scandals? But just to make sure, Khloé jokingly confirms:

“No guys?”

LOLz!

After their banter dies down, the Cleveland-based athlete tells the reality star that he “can find somewhere to stay” when he comes back from the season so he’s not in their way, causing Khloé to cry:

“But you’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s, like, insane.”

Tristan then takes the opportunity to hint at a more permanent living situation, telling his baby momma:

“Mi casa, su casa. Who knows, you could just stay there forever.”

To which Khlo replies, grinning:

“Stop it. That’s not happening.”

Except, so far as we know… it kind of did happen, didn’t it?

OMG get a room, you two!

Watch the flirty moment (above) and prepare for the Keeping Up return on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on E!.