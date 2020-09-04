Khloé Kardashian Still Worried Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Will ‘Go Back To His Old Ways’

Khloé Kardashian is totally ready for a new beginning with Tristan Thompson… but she’s also smart enough not to forget the past, knowing it just may pop up again…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is literally living out the “forgive but never forget” life right now, as she’s now back with True Thompson‘s baby daddy after his multiple cheating scandals. Trust remains an issue, however — at least according to insiders close to the couple who spoke to Us Weekly about the reconciliation.

A source spoke to the mag about Khlo-money’s mindset right now — hopeful, but cautious — and noted that Tristan’s old habits will always be of great concern to the Revenge Body host even as she goes all in on their new, rekindled relationship:

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

We can certainly understand that!

The 36-year-old reality TV star, who shares 2-year-old True with the 29-year-old NBA player, waited more than a year and a half to reconcile with Tristan in the first place after several high-profile scandals. The culmination, of course, was the February 2019 night in which the Cleveland Cavaliers star was allegedly caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods, throwing a major monkey wrench into his connection to Khloé and creating a ripple effect across the entire KarJenner clan.

Tristan has bounced back, though, and slowly but surely he’s built trust with Khloé, co-parented True quite well, and earned his way back into her life. Months of rumors and supposition led to more recent insider confirmations, too and here they are: back together again!

Of course, along with the high-profile reconciliation comes criticism from pretty much all angles. Fans and followers on social media ALWAYS have something to say about Khloé, and what she’s up to, and who she’s hanging around with, and the Good American founder’s fall back into life with Tristan is no different. Especially given said history, her fans are really worried about the other shoe dropping.

The KarJenner daughter doesn’t really seem to care about that part, though! According to a separate insider, the reality TV star is completely unbothered by fan sentiment as far as it goes with Tristan’s comeback. The deets:

“At this point, Khloé doesn’t really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan. She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion. [She is only concerned about] her little girl and raising her with her father, having him in her life, figuring out things with Tristan and having a healthy relationship dynamic across the board.”

Well that’s certainly strength, in its own way!

Surely it helps that the insider also claims the KarJenner bunch is “supportive” of Khloé’s decisions here, wanting her only to “be happy, and for them to work things out and set a positive example for True.” Amen to that!

Where do U come down on Khloé and Tristan’s journey back to each other, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF on everything with your take (below)!!!

