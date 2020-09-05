Kim Kardashian West Eyeing Launch Of KKW Home: Report

Coming soon to a Target near you?!

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to infiltrate all aspects of life, including our homes!

Related: Kim Kardashian Put Her #1 Fan On A Los Angeles Billboard For SKIMS! So Cool!

According to new docs obtained by TMZ, the mother of four is eyeing to sell KKW Home products in retail outlets after filing for a new trademark, which could include goods for the home, bath and shower products, accessories, and bedroom furnishings.

So what exactly does that mean? The outlet predicts we could be seeing blankets, room fragrances, toilet paper holders, baskets, bowls, shower curtains and liners, linens, throws, comforters, soap dishes and dispensers, and more with Kimmy’s name on them!