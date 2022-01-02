The Kardashian-Jenner Family Reveal Title Of New Hulu Series In First Teaser!

The Kardashian-Jenner family is back!

As you know, while 2021 saw the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons, it wasn’t long before the famous bunch announced that they signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that would stream exclusively on Hulu and in multiple international areas on Star. Things then remained under wraps until Kim later teased the new project by sharing a picture of a microphone pack on Instagram Stories, writing:

“Day 1.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Painful Moments’ After Tristan Thompson Scandal

And now, fans have finally got a little taste of what’s to come! On New Year’s Eve, Hulu dropped the first teaser for the series – along with the new title: The Kardashians. The sneak peek says:

“When the countdown to the New Year ends the countdown to the new show begins.”

Then, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner appear on the screen, wishing viewers a happy new year. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Although the teaser is only 15 seconds long, there are a few interesting things to point out! For starters, Kimmy Kakes and Kris are standing together in the middle while the other siblings are by themselves. Kylie is also seen cradling her baby belly, so we assume viewers will most likely get her pregnancy journey throughout the new show. And Kourtney is definitely back despite voicing her desire to step away from KUWTK in the past.

That being said, though, fans couldn’t help but notice how the Poosh founder looked less than enthused to be there. In the mix of positive reactions, one person pointed out:

“The way Kourtney is already done with their new show and it hasn’t even started i’m dead.”

Another said:

“Kourtney is not feeling this lol.”

A third mentioned:

“Kourtney looks so mad.”

Yeesh!

It’s been a crazy year for Kourt, with her engagement to Travis Barker and drama with Scott Disick. So perhaps, her lack of excitement is because she knows these big moments are about to take front and center.

However, a lot of the details about the new show are still pretty scarce at the moment. We mean, fans don’t even know when the actual series will premiere! But fortunately, one of the family members previously dropped a hint. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe revealed that their show will most likely drop around the “end of January, early February … Really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu.” She added at the time:

“We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited.”

Are you excited for the new series, Perezcious readers? What do you think about the name change? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]