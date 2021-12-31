Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Painful Moments’ Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is ringing in the New Year with another cryptic post seemingly opening up the drama in her life.

Amid her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, the 37-year-old reality star shared some emotional messages on Instagram about dealing with difficult experiences and moving on from them. The first quote simply read:

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

She then posted a more elaborate note about remaining true to oneself in the face of “painful moments.” It said:

“There’s going to be painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger smarter and kinder. But don’t you go become someone that you’re not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

While it is not exactly clear what she was referring to in the posts, it is hard not to think that they were directed at the basketball player’s latest infidelity. Take a look at the two messages (below):

For those who have not kept up with the situation, it was revealed by Maralee Nichols’ in a lawsuit that Thompson allegedly fathered her newborn son after they slept together during his 30th birthday weekend. She also claimed their hookup had been going on for months. FYI, the athlete – who already shares True Thompson with KoKo and Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig – was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum at the time. Although Thompson initially claimed they only got together once, it later came out that he’d actually been seeing Nichols for months and communicated with her through Snapchat.

While Khloé and Tristan have yet to publicly address the legal battle, the baby momma broke her silence on the situation while sharing the first pictures of her baby boy. She said at the time:

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

We’ll have to see if Khloé decides to speak on the matter in the new year — but for now, it seems like everyone will only be getting some very cryptic posts instead. But in all seriousness, we hope she has much better year in 2022 than she did this year.

