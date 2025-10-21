Karoline Leavitt Posts Screenshot Of Private Texts With A Reporter -- And Her Weird Reply Is Going Viral!

Karoline Leavitt just sent us back to middle school with this old school diss!

On Monday, the White House Press Secretary attempted to blast HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte for doing his job by leaking a screenshot of their private text messages. But, really, it mostly just backfired on her because now everyone’s roasting her for her strange reply!

In the messages, the journalist wondered if President Donald Trump had thought through his choice to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest thoroughly considering the “significance” of the city. He wrote:

“Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that sight? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks.”

The 28-year-old’s response? She oddly went with:

“Your mom did.”

No way!

Clearly annoyed, the reporter wrote back:

“Is this funny to you?”

Karoline went OFF on him, lecturing:

“It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. [sic] You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don’t tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls**t questions.”

OMG! In her caption on X (Twitter), she argued he “is not a journalist interested in the facts,” adding:

“He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary. Here is my full response to his ‘inquiry.’ Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession.”

Basically just a lot of deflecting when she could’ve used that time to just simply answer his question!

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads… https://t.co/NxWn2mdUsa pic.twitter.com/v7owI5N4us — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025

But it’s not even all the political talk that has people riled up! They can’t get over her “childish” diss! Reacting to the texts on Reddit, shocked users wrote:

“They are everything we teach our kids not to be, unless MAGA is telling their kids this is all fine coming from our nation’s highest office? We are in hell” “They are immature and childish bullies in adult bodies who make fart jokes. I don’t see how anyone can take them seriously” “This is also their JOB. Can you imagine talking like this with external business partners? It’s wild.” “The only thing they do professionally is lie. They really are just warped internet trolls who treat every day and event like it’s the last day of school.” “It’s the tiniest thing in the grand scheme of this dumpster fire, but the lack of civil behaviour is horrifying to me. These are grown adults. They are supposed to model good behaviour in their positions of power. Something about it just really bothers me.” “It’s crazy that our entire governing body revolves around ‘peaked in high school mean girl’ type owns and bullying. The fact that anyone can see this as anything other than incredibly cringe is equally insane.” “would love to see her get inundated with ‘your mom’ jokes from now on”

LOLz!

She really thought she got him with that joke, but now it might come back to haunt her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

