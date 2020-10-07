Kat Von D Went To The Same ‘Abusive’ School As Paris Hilton — & Says It Was ‘Traumatic’

Kat Von D is the latest Provo Canyon School alum to thank Paris Hilton for coming forward with her abuse allegations.

On Monday, the famed tattoo artist posted a lengthy video on Instagram in which she revealed her own “traumatic” experience at the Utah boarding school at age 15, where she was “locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun.”

In the 23-minute-long recording, the 38-year-old thanked the socialite for her courage in starting a dialogue about the “torturous” boarding schools that allegedly discipline their students using all kinds of mental and physical abuse. She also encouraged fans to watch YouTube‘s This Is Paris documentary to learn more.

Kat explained that she attended the same boarding school where Paris claimed to suffer abuse as a teen, telling her followers that she also left the “unethical” institution with “major PTSD” and other mental health issues from her time there. She wrote in the caption:

“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING… Please take a moment to watch @parishilton ‘s documentary #ThisIsParis and follow @breakingcodesilence to see other survivors testimonials and better understand the horrors of the “Troubled Teen” industry, and the damage it causes to not just the kids, but the families. “

The body artist expanded on her harrowing experience at the Provo Canyon School in the sobering video, admitting that she experienced similar situations Hilton said she endured:

“Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager — I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f**king lockdown facilities — it just triggered so much s**t for me because it turns out I went to the same school… I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there. I was there for a total of 6 months and they were definitely the most traumatic 6 months of my life.”

Von D said the nightmare began when she was kidnapped from her bed (!!!) in the middle of the night before being transported to Utah and blindfolded during the trip to the school.

She confessed:

“I had no idea it was gonna end up being that I was trapped for six months at this pretty crazy, torturous awful place.”

The model also remembered the school “force-feeding medication,” which Paris also discussed, and said that although she was “spared of the sexual abuse and the physical abuse,” it was something she “definitely saw” during her time at Provo Canyon.

Von D concluded her video by thanking The Simple Life star for “everything that you’re doing” to raise awareness about these so-called behavior improvement schools and for giving her the opportunity to share her truth.

Watch the full video (below) to hear about Kat’s experience.

