Taylor Lautner Responds To Cruel Comments About How He's 'Not Aging Well' In Emotional IG Video

Taylor Lautner is calling out trolls criticizing his aging looks.

The former teen sensation, who amassed global popularity for his portrayal of hunky werewolf Jacob in the Twilight films, is opening up about the criticism he’s received for — get this — looking older!

In an incredibly vulnerable video the he shared to Instagram Tuesday, the 31-year-old pulled back the curtain on what it’s like to be ridiculed for the way you look. He said:

“I just got back from a run. I was feeling really good about myself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally, and I felt compelled to share something with you, because when I got back from that run I hopped on Instagram.”

He shared that he stumbled upon a post from last week when he and his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, were in New York doing a bit of press for their mental health awareness podcast, The Squeeze, and read the comments, which “brought up old feelings and memories” as to why he tends to stay away from doing exactly that.

The Abduction star then showed a compilation of comments, which included some rather nasty fan takes:

“Brooo where is his hairline running off to???” “Oooogh not aging well…..” “He did not age well goodness” “Damn looks like s**t” “Wait he looks so old wtf happened” “Dude did not age well” “His hairline looks…. empty.” “This guy looks like old broccoli” “He aged like a raisin” “He looks so mid now what HAPPEND”

WTF!

The Home Team star then hopped back on, noting all those comments came under “one single post.” Taylor called the criticism “crazy” but noted, “That’s the world we live in and there’s only so much we can do to change it.”

However, he went on:

“I think what I really wanted to say is, if this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin, and it would have caused me to just want to go in a hole and not go outside. Definitely don’t do press, and interviews, and put myself in the position where, you know, I have to see that kind of stuff, but, at a certain point, it was not even go out — not go to a grocery store, not go where I could take a picture and it would end up on the internet and I would have to see that stuff — and that was a really unhealthy position to be in.”

He continued:

“The reason I was in that position, and the reason it affected me as much as it did is because my value was in the wrong things. You find value where you put it, and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel.”

Inversely, he shared:

“But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you. I’m just so thankful I am in the place I am today, where I can see that, and, I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to say it doesn’t bug me — I wouldn’t be on here posting this video if it didn’t bother me at all — but it doesn’t make me question who I am, and it doesn’t take anything away from me.”

What a powerful place he’s gotten to. Taylor concluded:

“My biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and, also, just be nice. It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other. Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple.”

“Be nice to each other.” That is simple.

How brave of Taylor to come forward with such a deeply personal struggle, and his journey to rise above it. It sounds like he’s been through so much to get to the level of mental fortitude he’s at today, so to still be bombarded by such hateful messages must be exhausting. However, fans quickly came to support him in the comments:

“Aging is so freaking hard without social pressure. However, I’ve seen bad aging and you certainly aren’t it. Your spirit shines and no matter what age a person is that is where real beauty comes from. Shine on!” “The people behind those comments are less than their words, which amount to nothing. Kindness is hard for some. I challenge them to be kind.” “You are so loved by so many people! Please know that you are valued by your fans, people should have common courtesy and respect for someone putting themselves out in a positive light. I am sorry that you had to deal with that.”

What do YOU think of Taylor’s words, Perezcious readers? Let’s all take a lesson and spread positivity!

