Kate Beckinsale Gives Health Update After Being Suddenly Hospitalized On Friday

Oh, no! If you hadn’t heard, Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the ER on Friday while in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the actress was in town to film her new movie Prisoner’s Daughter. She’s been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand for the last week, but things took a turn for the worse when she was rushed to the hospital.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the 48-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance after suffering from unspecified back issues. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but according to reports the ultra fit Underworld alum somehow threw her back out.

On Monday morning, Kate was apparently still laid up in the hospital as she shared a selfie to Instagram to update fans on her health!

Showing off her hospital band and IV in a close-up selfie, the Jolt star reflected:

“Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x”

Well, that’s reassuring! Here’s hoping she can rest and recover before filming starts up again.

