Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Past Pregnancy Loss In Support For Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale just came forward with a heartbreaking personal story.

As fans and celebs alike continue to share their sympathies to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend over the loss of their third child together, a boy they named Jack, the 47-year-old British actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared the shocking details of her own private experience with pregnancy loss many years ago.

She began her post by calling out critics who found the cookbook author’s gut-wrenching hospital photos in poor taste, stating:

“I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

True. While they might be hard to look at, the photographer was likely there to capture a birth but captured something else instead. But then Kate revealed the painful truth about her past pregnancy:

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

Wow. What a devastating moment to go through alone. She continued:

“Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt.”

Beckinsale finished by sharing even more condolences to Chrissy and John, along with a reminder to everyone else to choose empathy:

“Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x”

It’s incredibly brave of her to share this, and the fact that she did this to support someone else in their time of pain just makes us want to hug them both even more. It’s worth noting that October is widely recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. If her words weren’t powerful enough, let this serve as another reminder to be mindful about how others choose to grieve and understand we’re all fighting battles you may not see on the surface.

See the full post she shared, including a graphic about fallen baby “angels” (below):

Sending extra love to Kate, Chrissy, and all the mommas out there who’ve unfortunately experienced this kind of tragedy.

[Image via Sheri Determan /WENN]