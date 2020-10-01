Celebs Send Love & Condolences To Chrissy Teigen & John Legend After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Our hearts collectively broke into a million little pieces following the devastating news about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s pregnancy loss on Wednesday night.

As reported, shortly after Chrissy was hospitalized over excessive bleeding, the beloved couple revealed their third child together, a baby boy, did not make it.

Chrissy uploaded a collection of pics to Instagram, where she and her husband are seen visibly emotional in the hospital holding their late son (whom they named Jack) in their arms. Alongside the photos, she wrote about the painful tragedy:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Celebrities and fans alike have since gathered on social media to express their love support for the couple, flooding the cookbook author and the EGOT winner’s accounts with heartfelt condolences.

Kim Kardashian West, who’s been dear close friends with the couple for years, was among the first to reach out via IG and share:

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Gabrielle Union wrote on behalf of herself and husband Dwyane Wade, promising to aid the grieving parents with whatever they might need:

“We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y’all need. Always.”

Hailey Bieber also noted she’d be keeping John and Chrissy in her prayers:

“I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. ❤️”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared:

“Sending so much love to you and john and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak.”

Actress La La Anthony commented:

“Sending so much love and prayers to you, John and the family. My heart goes out to you. Praying for peace and healing.”

Channing Tatum echoed previous sentiments but kept it short and sweet, writing:

“Sending so much love to you right now.”

Paris Hilton commented:

“ My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful “

Selma Blair‘s loving message stated:

“I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. You. Love you. My deepest sympathies.”

The heartfelt online condolences continued on Twitter, as stars like Emmy Rossum, Rosario Dawson, and Josh Gad reacted to the sad news, respectively:

My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. ???? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020

Sending you love and virtual hugs from my family to yours. Blessings to you. — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 1, 2020

I am so desperately and truly sorry. You have our love, you have our prayers, you have our deepest empathy. We are with you in this darkest of hours. RIP baby Jack. Love to you, John, Luna and Miles. ???? https://t.co/yaLnWQCBLm — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 1, 2020

Zelda Williams, who lost her father Robin Williams very publicly just over six years ago, chimed in with a poignant message about allowing the couple room to grieve however they see fit:

However someone chooses to grieve, publicly or privately, is VALID. Grief will fill a room if you let it, and spill out of every window and door. Let people grieve however they choose, not however you believe they should, and hope the world returns the favor for you one day. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 1, 2020

See even more touching messages (below):

My heart goes to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. They will help so many people who have gone through this who feel alone and feel losing a child is their fault and if they could have done this or that. It’s horrible. It happens. I know. I thank them for sharing this publically. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 1, 2020

You are generous to share your grief just as you are generous sharing your joys. Many of us grieve with you & for you. Many of us have lost babies & children & the grief overwhelms. May you find a way to carry your sadness forward while embracing your joys. You are strong. ❤️ — Suzanne Cryer (@IamSuzanneCryer) October 1, 2020

so very, very sorry… my deepest sympathies to you + your family. ???????????? — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 1, 2020

Sending you all of the love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 1, 2020

Again, this is just absolutely devastating. We hope they feel loved and supported right now and we’ll continue to keep John, Chrissy, as well as their kids Luna and Miles, in our thoughts as their family mourns this unbelievable loss.

[Image via Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza/Sheri Determan/Instar/Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]