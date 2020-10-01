Got A Tip?

Chrissy Teigen

Celebs Send Love & Condolences To Chrissy Teigen & John Legend After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Celebs share their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend following their pregnancy loss.

Our hearts collectively broke into a million little pieces following the devastating news about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s pregnancy loss on Wednesday night.

As reported, shortly after Chrissy was hospitalized over excessive bleeding, the beloved couple revealed their third child together, a baby boy, did not make it.

Chrissy uploaded a collection of pics to Instagram, where she and her husband are seen visibly emotional in the hospital holding their late son (whom they named Jack) in their arms. Alongside the photos, she wrote about the painful tragedy:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Celebrities and fans alike have since gathered on social media to express their love support for the couple, flooding the cookbook author and the EGOT winner’s accounts with heartfelt condolences.

Kim Kardashian West, who’s been dear close friends with the couple for years, was among the first to reach out via IG and share:

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Gabrielle Union wrote on behalf of herself and husband Dwyane Wade, promising to aid the grieving parents with whatever they might need:

“We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y’all need. Always.”

Hailey Bieber also noted she’d be keeping John and Chrissy in her prayers:

“I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. ❤️”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared:

“Sending so much love to you and john and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak.”

Actress La La Anthony commented:

“Sending so much love and prayers to you, John and the family. My heart goes out to you. Praying for peace and healing.”

Channing Tatum echoed previous sentiments but kept it short and sweet, writing:

“Sending so much love to you right now.”

Paris Hilton commented:

My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful

Selma Blair‘s loving message stated:

“I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. You. Love you. My deepest sympathies.”

The heartfelt online condolences continued on Twitter, as stars like Emmy Rossum, Rosario Dawson, and Josh Gad reacted to the sad news, respectively:

Zelda Williams, who lost her father Robin Williams very publicly just over six years ago, chimed in with a poignant message about allowing the couple room to grieve however they see fit:

See even more touching messages (below):

Again, this is just absolutely devastating. We hope they feel loved and supported right now and we’ll continue to keep John, Chrissy, as well as their kids Luna and Miles, in our thoughts as their family mourns this unbelievable loss.

[Image via Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza/Sheri Determan/Instar/Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]

Oct 01, 2020

