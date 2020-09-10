Kate Beckinsale Responds To Getting TROLLED While Mourning Death Of Her Beloved Dog

Now is not the time to troll Kate Beckinsale!

The Underworld star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to announce that her beloved dog, Ingrid, had passed away at the age of 11. But the actress had to take a break from mourning the loss of her furry friend to issue a fiery clap back at one user who had nothing better to do than hate on her.

The interaction went down in the comments section of the 47-year-old’s tribute post to her late pet (below), which included side-by-side photos of the canine’s first and final days with the star. Beckinsale didn’t share what Ingrid was specifically suffering from, but she gave a sweet Insta-eulogy for her friend in the caption, writing:

“Ingrid 2009-2020. Heartbroken. She fought so hard for months. Fly safe our sweetest sweetest girl.”

The first pic showed the actress with Ingrid as a tiny puppy, while the second photo showed Beckinsale wearing a face mask as she cradled Ingrid in her arms — presumably just before the pooch was put to sleep.

Many fans found the post heartbreaking and sent their condolences, but one “fan” instead took the opportunity to troll Beckinsale for wearing a mask while her dying dog laid in her arms. They wrote:

“Not sure you need to wear a mask for your dog.”

Ugh, really?

The Widow star didn’t let the snarky comment go unaddressed, though. After apparently seeing the message, she replied:

“No but the vet who came to euthanize her in my arms at home wore one and so did I is that ok with you”

Let ‘em know, gurl!

Naturally, dozens of followers flooded Kate’s response with supportive comments, writing:

“What a f**king Karen” “[Take] no notice of nonsense insensitive comments Kate – sending lots of love – our pets show us unconditional love and acceptance – seems to be a distinct lack of that in humanity these days…”

People really show their true colors on the ‘Gram, don’t they?

Unfortunately, Beckinsale is all too familiar with responding to hateful comments from her social media trolls. Last month, the actress showed a pic of herself in a bath with a toy whale floating in the water — which inspired an IG user to comment:

“Do you set up a camera to take a s**t too or do you have some poor assistant that has to follow you around all day to take pictures?”

Beckinsale shined a spotlight on the hateful message by replying:

“Neither. I also don’t wake up and go on anyone’s page I feel contempt for because that would be a waste of life.”

She’s not wrong there!

We love that Kate isn’t letting these haters get to her. Keep doing you, momma! And rest in peace, Ingrid.

