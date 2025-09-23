Source Claims CEO & Exec At Coldplay Concert Weren't Having 'Affair' -- HUH???

Everyone went wild over the summer when a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts exposed an affair between a former CEO and his head of HR at a tech company, all thanks to a Jumbotron, but was there really cheating going on here?

If you somehow have no clue what we’re talking about, Chris Martin’s band performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 16. During the kiss cam segment of the show, cameras caught two people with their arms wrapped around each other. The intimate moment turned into a massive nightmare for both of them, all because they ducked out of the way the second they saw their faces on the screen! Everyone, including Chris, became suspicious of their reactions. The frontman even questioned if they were having an affair, and he was possibly right! Watch (below):

The two turned out to be married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot, who both later left their jobs. After Kristin filed for divorce on August 13, nearly a month after the viral incident, her husband, Andrew Cabot, claimed they were separated at the time of the concert. So there was supposedly no cheating on her spouse on her end, but what about Andy? His wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, immediately removed his last name from her Facebook account, hinting that their marriage is over due to the betrayal. All signs seemingly pointed to an affair. However, a source close to Kristin now claimed to People there was NO CHEATING! HUH?!

The insider insisted on Tuesday that she did not break up her former boss’s marriage, saying:

“Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair.”

A “friendship”??? This source seriously wants us to believe they were only colleagues and friends who were hugging, and nothing more happened before that concert. Sorry, nahhhh! That embrace was seemingly way too intimate! It gave off the vibes of two lovers rather than pals!

But the insider is sticking to the story! They maintained that the viral moment doesn’t reflect the truth whatsoever, saying:

“It is important to note how inappropriately mislabeled Kristin has been — as a homewrecker.”

Hmm. According to the source, it has been “devastating” to see all the misinformation about Andy and Kristin:

“It’s unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families. All I can think of is that this could happen to any of us at any time. I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness. These are real people and real families. The way people have taken a lot of enjoyment at their expense, it’s hard to see.”

The source close to Kristin said she and Andrew “had been living apart” by the time of the show. And get this — her ex was even “at the Coldplay concert on a date.” Whoa! What a shock it must’ve been to see Kristin on the large screen with her boss! Meanwhile, Kristin and Andy were with a group of friends at the show. So it wasn’t a one-on-one date? The source continued:

“It was not a company event. There was no company box. It was a night with a big group of friends and an inappropriate moment.”

Since that “inappropriate moment” went mega viral, things have been “hard” for Kristin. The insider shared:

“It’s been hard for her to leave the house. She’s been prioritizing her family. Her kids have been through a lot. Kristin had people standing outside her car while she was picking her son up from work, grown women laughing, taking pictures, pointing. It’s been a tough thing to watch.”

It’s become more alarming than just being the laughing stock of the internet and the school pickup line, though! The insider claimed Kristin even received death threats!

“In the first three days after the news broke, she had about 900 death threats on her phone. And just overall, the mockery made of someone, the way people really seem to enjoy it and feel as though if somebody makes a mistake — public shaming is absolutely on the table as a punishment.”

Regardless of whether Andy and Kristin cheated, they shouldn’t be subjected to death threats. That is not OK.

On top of the public ridicule and threats, Kristin, who has been in advertising for 22 years and in tech since 2016, is now also dealing with the blow of no longer having a job. The source continued:

“Kristin is and always has been one of the hardest working women I’ve ever met. She’s been working since she was 15 years old. She’s a self-made person.”

While everything has been difficult for her, Kristin is focused on her family’s well-being. The insider said she “is making sure her kids are okay, and that’s going to take time,” adding:

“Kristin has a lot of family and friends around her that know who she really is and love her, and will all see her through this. It will take time.”

Are you buying that Andy and Kristin weren’t having an affair, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

