Kate Gosselin Reveals She Went Back To Her Pre-Reality TV Job For 'Sickening' Financial Reasons

Kate Gosselin is living the workaday life. And her work days are LONG.

So, the Kate Plus 8 alum has been making the news over the last few weeks because she’s back on social media with a brand-new TikTok account. With it, she’s been posting all kinds of stuff about her life. But it’s got people wondering exactly what is going on in her life! And in the comments of one of her latest TikTok vids, Kate revealed she was forced to go back to her long-ago career in nursing to pay the bills.

Related: Kate Shares Rare Pic Of The Sextuplets She’s Closest With All Grown Up On 21st Birthday!

One commenter asked about what her life is like nowadays in a comment underneath a vid posted earlier this week, to which she responded:

“I’m a nurse working in peds [pediatric] home health care.”

Wow. That is a TOUGH job. And a commendable one!

In that video, posted on Monday, Kate showed herself loading her dishwasher after a long 12-hour day on the clock. When one fan questioned in the comments why she was working such long days in the demanding gig, Kate wrote back:

“Honestly? Providing for 8 kids. College funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS.”

She added more in another comment to a separate fan, explaining how it was “sickening” she spent so much money on lawyers that she’s now forced to keep working:

“Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers :(“

She added more in a third comment to yet another fan about how lawyers “killed” her finances:

“I wish. I spent sooooooo much money on attorneys. That killed us! 🙁 so sad!”

Ugh.

A fourth fan asked about how much money she was making on reality TV, and Kate explained that it wasn’t as much as you might think:

“reality TV doesn’t pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own.”

No kidding.

But!!! She tried to remain optimistic through it all! She answered another fan with a more positive comment about how much she loves helping people at her job — demanding though it may be:

“It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping”

You can watch her end-of-work video that brought all this up (below):

Thoughts, y’all?

Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok/TikTok]