Kate Gosselin Reveals She's Ended Years-Long Family Feud In Social Media Return!

In the very same week as Collin Gosselin sent a heartbreaking message to his estranged siblings over social media, his momma is speaking out about burying the hatchet.

So, a few weeks ago, Kate Gosselin abruptly returned to social media by creating a new TikTok account. Ever since, she’s been posting vids of her dogs, her vitamin regimen, and everything else about her daily life. And now, she’s revealed that she has set things right with some formerly-estranged family members… but it’s not quite who you might be thinking of.

The 50-year-old reality TV star posted a video on Monday showing herself at a gorgeous lake and remembering the good old days of her filming arc. Sweet! But it was in the comments where the real news went down. A fan dropped this query:

“Have you reconciled with your brother Kevin and sister-in-law Jodi?”

To which Kate responded simply and convincingly:

“Yep! “

Well okay then!

So, some backstory here for those unaware — or who have forgotten, since it’s been so long! Back in 2010, Kate’s relationship with her brother Kevin became strained after he spoke out against her by relaying fears that filming Kate Plus 8 and her various other reality TV ventures could have a negative psychological impact on the eight kids Kate shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Kevin even went so far as to speak to politicians at a public hearing on how child labor laws should be viewed in the reality TV realm! During that hearing, Kevin claimed he helped stage scenes, including a fake Christmas Day gathering, to produce good television. And in turn, he and his wife were getting worried that the whole thing would have a bad effect on the kids as they grew up. Which, well, uh… yeah…

Anyways, those comments predictably strained Kevin and Kate’s relationship for a while. But now? It seems like it’s all back to good, based on Kate’s quickie comment. You can watch the TikTok vid on which it came up (below):

That’s not the only fam-related commentary Kate has been dropping on TikTok lately, either!

Late last month, the controversial momma sat down before the camera to prove that it was really her behind the brand-new social media account. In the comments of that clip, a fan wrote this about Kate and Jon’s daughter Hannah:

“We love Hannah, bye Kate”

And Kate replied to that comment, too:

“So do I! My Hannah just called me last night to tell me I’m doing a good job in tik tok! “

Well then! A phone call between the mom and daughter would seem to be a far better situation than where Kate and Hannah’s relationship has been at other points in time. Big win?

See that video (below):

Thoughts, y’all? Reactions?! Estrangement opinions?? Convictions about Kate??

Drop your TikTok takes (below)…

