Collin Gosselin Sends Heartbreaking Message To Estranged Kate Plus 8 Siblings After They Were 'Forced Apart'

Collin Gosselin is extending an emotional olive branch to his estranged siblings.

The 21-year-old took to TikTok over the weekend to share a heartbreaking post about being “forced apart” from and “pitted against” his six brothers and sisters. He shared a throwback photo of all eight Gosselin children, including twins Cara and Madelyn, 24, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, and wrote:

“Born to be a team, us against the world…”

In the next photo slide, he shared a solo selfie in his car now in present day and added:

“Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve looked like.”

That’s SO heartbreaking. Poor Collin! He added in the post’s caption:

“Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys…”

For those who don’t know, parents Kate and Jon Gosselin split up in 2009 resulting in the matriarch gaining full custody of all eight children. Years later, however, Jon gained custody of Collin and soon after Hannah came to live with the pair. Collin has since spoken about alleged abuse he suffered from his mother, who he claims directed all her anger towards him, isolated him from the rest of his siblings, and abandoned him at a behavioral health center amid her Kate Plus 8 fame.

Our hearts are with Collin. We hope one day the Gosselin siblings will be together again.

