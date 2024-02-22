Jon & Kate Gosselin's Teen Daughter Hannah Goes Public With Secret Boyfriend Of 2 Years!

Jon & Kate Gosselin‘s daughter Hannah is growing up — and falling in love!

The 19-year-old revealed on Thursday that she’s linked up with and is head over heels for her new man Lennon Johnson Jr.! She’s been dating the 21-year-old since August 2022, but only just decided to speak to the media about him now that it sounds super serious! (Though, funny enough, they have had a YouTube channel for the last few months! So this isn’t really the very first time she’s shared him with the world.) Either way, the college student told The US Sun that they share a really “special” relationship, saying:

“Lennon and I have been dating for almost two years. We met each other through mutual friends when I was a senior in high school. Our favorite date nights are going to the movies together.”

Cute!

While the duo is still young, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum feels really confident about the relationship, adding:

“I truly believe Lennon and I have something really special. We’ve been together for almost two years and we’re there for one another. I know that we’re young, but I could see our relationship lasting!”

Young love is so sweet!

For Valentine’s Day, the former reality star organized a spa day for the couple at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, she shared:

“I am super into skincare and wanted to introduce Lennon to something that is a priority for me. So I planned a post-Valentine’s surprise. A day of pampering. I took Lennon to my favorite Med Spa. I set us up with hydra facials. It was so funny because Lennon had never had a facial. He absolutely loved it!”

She and her beau hope to try “the Cell Sound Machine” and continue hitting up as many of the spas as they can as they travel between California and Texas. She even made a video of the date to “give to Lennon as a memory.” See it HERE!

Meanwhile, over with ET, Hannah sat down with her dad Jon to gush about her new beau. When asked how he gets along with his daughter’s boyfriend, Jon tried to play it cool, saying, “He’s all right.” Hannah exclaimed:

“What do you mean?! You like Lennon!”

The patriarch admitted:

“Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I.”

LOLz! After insisting her dad’s just pretending not to “[get] along with Lennon,” the teen revealed that her momma, whom she only recently started speaking with again, has also met him! She shared:

“We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices.”

Hmmm. Sounds like maybe the parents don’t approve?? Regardless, Hannah’s all in:

“He’s very kind. He’s really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him.”

The L word already! Adorbz! Check out the family’s interview (below)!

So exciting for her! After witnessing her parents’ tumultuous relationship, it’s nice to see she’s found love for herself! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

