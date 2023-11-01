Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry: 'To Know Him Was To Adore Him'

Since the sad news of Matthew Perry’s unexpected death broke over the weekend, fans, celebrities, and his closest friends have been sharing their emotional tributes and remembering the beloved 54-year-old actor on social media.

And one of the latest stars to have honored him is Kate Hudson. The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram Stories on Monday to look back on her friendship with the Friends star, who died from an apparent drowning in a hot tub.

Related: The Disturbing Reason Matthew Perry’s Death ‘Hit Home’ For Bob Saget’s Wife

Alongside a picture of her laughing at an awards show with Matthew, Kate reflected on how she was often left in stitches whenever she hung out with him. She wrote:

“We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our asses off and then laughed some more. I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew. As you can see, to know him was to adore him.”

So many clearly adored him, based on the heartfelt messages we’ve seen over the past days. The 44-year-old ended the post by offering her love and support to his family during this difficult time, saying:

“I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families. We love you Matthew.”

What a beautiful tribute from Kate. Like so many who either knew Matthew personally or grew up watching him on their television screens, this death must have been such a tough one for her to process.

Our hearts continue to go to out to Matthew’s friends and family. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]