Friends Cast Break Silence On Matthew Perry's Death In Emotional Statement

So touching!!!

The Friends cast was unlike any other in TV history, not just in being a phenomenon full of young, hot comedic geniuses at the top of their game — but in becoming REAL friends. The six kept up with one another for decades after the end of the megahit sitcom — so to lose one of this unique group is just… our hearts break for the others.

After the shocking news of Matthew Perry‘s death at just 54 years old on Saturday, the entire world has waited to see what Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer would say. And, as they did with so many other important moments, they chose to do this together.

Related: Matthew’s ‘Heartbroken’ Family Speaks Out After His Sudden Passing

In a group statement to People, signed by each and every one of the remaining five, the Friends wrote:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued:

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

So understandable. We haven’t known what to say for two days either, and we were just huge fans. Not even close the same loss for us, and our hearts, well… You know. Everyone lost Matthew Perry this weekend.

[Images via NBC, TBS, BBC, Marie Claire/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]