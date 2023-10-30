Adele Pauses Las Vegas Show To Emotionally Honor Matthew Perry 

Adele paid tribute to Matthew Perry shortly after his death was announced.

On Saturday night, the singer paused her Las Vegas residency show before singing When We Were Young to honor the Friends alum, who brought her a ton of “joy” throughout her life. Noting that she’s never personally met the actor, she shared with the crowd in a clip posted to X (Twitter):

“It’s always quite shocking when [someone dies], especially someone that made you laugh, who brought so much joy to your life, that you don’t know — this is what I find so strange. I’ve never met him in my life. … You feel so sad about it, especially since you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”

So many people grew up with Matthew on TV, building a unique bond with him and his character! It makes a death like this all the more shocking and tough to get over. We get what she’s feeling!

Like many Friends fans, the Grammy winner found so much comfort in Matthew’s hilarious character Chandler Bing. She went on to say some of her “favorite memories” are when she was around 12 and her friend Andrew would do the “best Chandler impression” to cheer her and her friends up whenever they were “having a bad day or feeling low,” adding:

“I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life.”

The mother of one also praised the Fools Rush In star for being so candid about his addiction struggles — and for someone who just announced she quit drinking three months ago, she understands some of what he was going through. She said:

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave, and yeah, I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me. One of the best comedic characters of all time, and hopefully, now he can rest in peace.”

Just goes to show that this death has affected so many — from his loved ones, to close friends (and exes), and to fans of all kinds. Hear Adele’s emotional tribute (below):

Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry at her show in Vegas: “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us” pic.twitter.com/mOYZGwsraV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2023

So lovely to honor him on what would have been just hours after the news broke.

As Perezcious readers know, the actor died earlier on Saturday when his assistant found him unconscious in his jacuzzi after playing a few hours of pickleball. A cause of death is under investigation but no foul play is suspected and illicit drugs weren’t found at the scene (though he did have some prescription meds).

Sending our love to all those mourning. R.I.P.

