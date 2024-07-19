Almost A Decade Later, Kate Hudson FINALLY Spills On Romance With Nick Jonas!

It’s been almost a decade since Kate Hudson was linked to Nick Jonas, but she’s FINALLY ready to spill all the tea! OMG!

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star — who has successfully avoided this hot topic in the past — gave up and addressed her former relationship with the Jealous crooner. During a “Plead the Fifth” segment, Andy Cohen prodded:

“In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show. Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?”

Shockingly, she didn’t plead the fifth this time!

Kate laughed before spilling all the tea, describing the romance as merely, “A moment? A moment.” She added:

“Lovely, fun, kind… he’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Aw!

Just look at how awkward and giggly she got at the call back to her former fling! It’s so cute!!

If you forgot, Kate and Nick were linked back in September 2015 after they were spotted at Disney World together (see HERE). With a 13-year age gap at the time (Kate was 36 and Nick just 23), the dating rumors obviously turned heads. (Of course, he ended up with a slightly older woman, too. Huh.) But they both avoided discussing their personal lives as much as they could.

During a 2015 appearance on WWHL, a fan asked Kate if something was going on between her and the Disney Channel alum. Andy was all for it, saying:

“I love it when hot people are together. It’s my favorite thing. I hope something’s happening, even if it’s casual.”

But Kate kept quiet, saying:

“I don’t like addressing any kind of gossip.”

Andy couldn’t even get her brother Oliver Hudson to dish on the possible couple when he made a 2020 appearance, as the actor told the host, “There are things my sister and I don’t talk about.” Nice try, Andy!

Despite being the talk of the town for a few months, the apparent lovebirds were only rumored to be together for less than a year, making their final public sighting was around the time of the 2016 Met Gala. But the Camp Rock star did gush about the Almost Famous lead in a February 2016 Complex interview, saying he had “so much admiration and respect” but wouldn’t say anything more. He explained:

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Well, now we know! It was fun while it lasted! Love that she finally talked about it. Hah!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

