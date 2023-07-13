Kathie Lee Gifford's Children 'Do Not Approve' Of How Her Boyfriend Is Treating Her?! Uh Oh...

Kathie Lee Gifford‘s children have some opinions on her new man!

As we previously reported, the source close to the 68-year-old revealed to The Sun in February that she’d found love again. According to the insider at the time, this was no new thing, either — as they dished she’d been dating Nashville businessman Richard Spitz for over a year — and she was over the moon about it:

“Kathie Lee and Richard have been enjoying each other’s company for some time. They’re often spotted out and about in the Nashville area … She seems smitten and takes him everywhere. It’s surprising she’s kept the relationship under wraps for this long.”

So sweet! Although the relationship might not be all it’s cracked up to be — not if her kids are right!

A source from the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host’s inner circle opened up to the outlet on Tuesday and spilled all the tea. They said her adult children, Cody and Cassidy Erin Gifford, are far from optimistic about her relationship with the 62-year-old. The insider claimed they think the relationship is “one sided”:

“They have a routine – she buys and delivers to him, lunch and dinner, they go to their favorite gym which she pays for, and he will visit at night but will never stay over.”

Yeah, that definitely doesn’t sound like a fair trade. Especially if she’s been with him for over a year! She sounds like a sugar momma and a sidepiece all at once!

The source went on to say Kathie’s loved ones are “heartbroken” over how the relationship is turning out:

“Her children and close friends and family are heartbroken that she continues this toxic relationship with this man who they say treats her horribly.”

While the former Today host’s kids seem to be the most adamant about their mom moving on and finding someone new:

“Cassidy and Cody do not approve of the relationship and want her to move on with her life so she can meet someone who will love and cherish her.”

Yeesh. All this comes after reports of the couple fighting over Richard wanting to keep their relationship private. At the time, another insider for the pair told the outlet he was “disinterested”:

“The issue they have with Richard is that he seems disinterested in the relationship. Kathie Lee seems to give it her all, while he appears to give little to no effort.”

Meanwhile, they claimed Kathie Lee is oblivious to how she’s being treated — and thinks things are going so well she’s ready to take the next step!

“She is in love with him. Privately, she wants nothing more than for the relationship to be public and for them to get married.”

We really wish the best for Kathie Lee in all of this. We hope she makes the best choice for herself and her happiness. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

