Today Hosts Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb 'Can't Stand Each Other' IRL!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb aren’t actually besties like how they portray themselves on TV?! A source close to production on the Today Show that the co-hosts actually “can’t stand each other” offscreen!

Yikes!

While the two keep it oh-so-pleasant on-air, behind the scenes they have strong opinions about one another — specifically Savannah! The source claimed:

“Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network.”

So Hoda definitely wasn’t Savannah’s first choice! Inneresting…

The source continued:

“Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot.”

Ohhh, so the foul feelings came from the beginning when Savannah just couldn’t get her way… Well, you can’t blame Hoda for grabbing at that brass ring, right? Well, you can if you’re working with her, apparently…

The source added that Savannah “thinks of herself as a real news person” while she views Hoda as “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

DAYUM!

The insider explained:

“​​Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president.”

That’s in reference to Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush and co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna. The source explained that while Jenna hosts the show alongside Hoda, she often plays for Savannah’s side:

“Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they ice Hoda out. Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience — no one works people better than Jenna. She’s a master at playing the game.”

Jenna Bush Hager a confirmed mean girl?? This show is so much juicier than it seems!

As for their onscreen relationship, Savannah and Hoda keep it cool. If anything they only sing one another’s praises! Just last month Savannah explained at a celebration of the show what it was like for her in the aftermath of Matt Lauer’s departure amid sexual assault claims:

“All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn’t reached down and grabbed my hand. I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, ‘We’re going to do this together,’ meant everything to me. I don’t think I had the confidence by myself.”

She continued:

“It’s wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. It’s incredible. I always say, ‘I’ll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.’ I would.”

Is she really blowing all this smoke when in actuality she did everything she could to work with someone else on the daytime giant??

It’s giving such Regina George…

What do YOU think of the mean girl relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts and if you’re #TeamHoda or #TeamSavannah!

