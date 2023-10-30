Kathleen Turner Reflects On TV Son Matthew Perry’s ‘Good Heart’ After Tragic Death

One of Matthew Perry’s best remembered onscreen parents is opening up after his death.

On Monday, Kathleen Turner spoke with People after hearing about the beloved actor’s tragic passing, remembering fondly:

“He came to see one of my Broadway shows and he came backstage. When he saw me, he yelled out, ‘Hey dad’ and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

Fans of Friends will know Kathleen famously played Chandler Bing’s father — a transgender woman on the show. And while they may not have seen each other for “at least 10 years,” Kathleen says she always “liked him.” She shared:

“He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor. It’s extremely sad when you think about how young [he was] and a pity he couldn’t get more control.”

Speaking of the core Friends cast, the 69-year-old added:

“I can’t imagine the pressure those guys lived under being a worldwide phenomenon. It must have been overwhelming.”

However, the Romancing the Stone actress remembers the six — Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all being incredibly “tight knit.” She shared:

“I need to emphasize that these kids were a tight group. I was more in and out of [Matthew’s] life. They were a clique, all of them. They were a very tight knit group.”

While Kathleen herself may not have been on the show too frequently, she says she’s still recognized because of her iconic role:

“I am still constantly recognized by a certain age group as Chandler’s dad. I met somebody last night and she said, ‘Aren’t you a movie star?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but before your time.’ And she said, ‘Well, where would I know you from?’ and I said, ‘Chandler’s dad.’ She said, ‘Oh, my God!’”

In that way, she’ll always be connected to Matthew.

