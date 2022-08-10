Lewis Hamilton Admits He Was 'Stupid' For Mocking Nephew's 'Princess Dress' -- Five Years Later!

Lewis Hamilton has finally admitted fault in his actions toward his young nephew — five years later!

You might remember back in 2017 the Formula One driver got torn to shreds on Twitter after posting an Instagram story mocking his young nephew for wearing a princess dress. In the video, Hamilton is seen looking into the camera and stating:

“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew.”

Without further explanation, he flips the camera around to show the young boy donning a Tangled themed dress he had gotten as a gift for Christmas. In a disappointed tone, the then 32-year-old said:

“Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses.”

Just terrible! And yes, he was 32! Plenty old enough to know better!

Related: Kim Kardashian Was ‘Seriously Freaked Out’ By THIS Pete Davidson Red Flag!!

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — ????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎ ????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎????︎ (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

The poor child looked so excited and giddy at the time, but his uncle was just tearing him down for millions to see online. It was heartbreaking for a lot of his fans to see him treat a child with such hostility, and he did issue an apology at the time, but it was met with a lot of controversy as many felt it wasn’t genuine.

Now, five years later, Lewis is sharing to the world he still feels bad about what happened back then. In an interview with Vanity Fair on Monday, the British racing driver confessed it was a “stupid” and “ignorant moment”:

“That was so stupid. I realized that a lot of my upbringing was coming out. I went with just an ignorant moment. And I straightaway realized that that’s not actually how I feel deep inside.”

Continuing, he clarified he knows it’s difficult to undo the action, but can show the community his “support” instead:

“I realized that was wrong. And so then finding ways of not necessarily undoing it, but showing that community that I support them. It’s difficult in today’s world. It’s difficult to undo things.”

The truth is he can’t undo what’s done, the video is online and will be online forever, but he can do things to right the wrong. By him showing up like this, hopefully he can help convince others who may think in such prejudiced ways to reconsider their actions. And he’s also done a lot of good for the FIA by bringing attention to important matters — such as human rights issues in countries the association visits.

You can see his cover photos (below):

The model has been very outspoken in recent years about human rights and equality. He’s been crowned “the most charitable athlete in the world” with his seven-figure donations to good causes. He also owns The Hamilton Commission which supports the representation of Black motorists in the UK.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it too little too late for a proper apology? Or is it still the right thing to do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram/Lewis Hamilton]