Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her 'Baby' -- Acknowledging Controversial Romance In Rare Social Media Post!

Katie Holmes' BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. calls her "baby" in rare Instagram tribute.

Katie Holmes is turning heads as the latest cover star of Vogue Australia!

In addition to writing an essay for the magazine about “hope, positivity, and embracing the simple joys in life,” the 41-year-old actress also posed for a stunning cover shoot, which got a public stamp of approval from her new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the restauranteur shared the glossy’s cover and included the loving caption:

“Yazzz baby

It’s worth taking note, as the new couple has remained extremely low key about their romance on social media thus far — probably due to its controversial beginnings in which Holmes was allegedly the other woman who came between Emilio and his soon-to-be-ex fiancée.

Related: How Jamie Foxx REALLY Feels About Ex Katie Holmes Moving On With New BF Emilio!

You can see the shot that got Katie’s man all fired up (below)!

View this post on Instagram

“The world has shifted and taken on a new shape and I believe we have become better people,” says @katieholmes212, who stars on the cover of #VogueAustralia’s November issue, wearing @the.peterdo and @muglerofficial. “The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all. My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope.” Visit the link in our bio to see every picture from the November cover shoot and read the accompanying cover story written by #KatieHolmes, where she describes the strength, connection and empathy she witnessed and that binds us as we face 2021. Photographed by @bec_parsons, styled by @jilliandavison, collage by @cynthia.swanson.studio, Vogue Australia, November 2020.

A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on

Well, okay gurl! We have to say, the Dawson’s Creek alum looks SO fierce here and we can definitely see where that spirited reaction up top came from. It’s just too bad Katie didn’t bother spilling any deetz about the connection in her cover story, which you can read in full HERE.

Again, apart from catching brief glimpses of the new couple out and about in New York City, they’ve been diligent about keeping the PDA offline. Although after Emilio’s comment, their attitude about it could be changing very soon!

[Image via Instar/WENN]

Nov 10, 2020 13:16pm PDT

