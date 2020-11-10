Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her 'Baby' -- Acknowledging Controversial Romance In Rare Social Media Post!

Katie Holmes is turning heads as the latest cover star of Vogue Australia!

In addition to writing an essay for the magazine about “hope, positivity, and embracing the simple joys in life,” the 41-year-old actress also posed for a stunning cover shoot, which got a public stamp of approval from her new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the restauranteur shared the glossy’s cover and included the loving caption:

“Yazzz baby “

It’s worth taking note, as the new couple has remained extremely low key about their romance on social media thus far — probably due to its controversial beginnings in which Holmes was allegedly the other woman who came between Emilio and his soon-to-be-ex fiancée.

You can see the shot that got Katie’s man all fired up (below)!

Well, okay gurl! We have to say, the Dawson’s Creek alum looks SO fierce here and we can definitely see where that spirited reaction up top came from. It’s just too bad Katie didn’t bother spilling any deetz about the connection in her cover story, which you can read in full HERE.

Again, apart from catching brief glimpses of the new couple out and about in New York City, they’ve been diligent about keeping the PDA offline. Although after Emilio’s comment, their attitude about it could be changing very soon!

