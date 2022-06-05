Katie Maloney SLAMS Raquel Leviss’ Claims That She & Tom Schwartz Forced VPR Cast To Pick Sides Amid Divorce!

Katie Maloney won’t stand for anyone creating drama out of nowhere!

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, the 35-year-old reality star filed for divorce from her husband Tom Schwartz on March 22, just a week after announcing their split on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, the breakup has had many wondering how it will affect the former couple’s relationships with their castmates. And according to Raquel Leviss, some of the cast already feels like they are stuck in the middle of Katie and Tom’s issues! She told Page Six in an interview:

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately. It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

Related: Tom Schwartz Denies Making Out With Raquel Amid Divorce!

Yikes!!!

While the 27-year-old pageant queen did not elaborate on whether one half of the former couple was forcing everyone to pick sides, she did make it clear that she did not specifically feel that way herself – but one cast member was really dealing with the brunt of the pressure from Tom and Katie:

“Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her.”

Oof! Way to throw your fellow cast member under the bus!

However, Katie decided to set the record straight about the matter and let everyone know that it is not true! Responding to an Instagram post about the interview, the podcast host said in the comments:

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

Wonder who it could be?! You can ch-ch-check out the comment (below):

Now that Bravo renewed the popular reality series for season 10, no doubt, Katie and Tom’s divorce will become a hot topic amongst the cast members! Lisa Vanderpump even teased in the same interview with Raquel that viewers will witness some “tough moments” between the duo on the upcoming season:

“The thing with this cast is, they’re very open emotionally. Maybe it’s because they’ve kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It’s been 10 years. They’re very relaxed about sharing their lives. I think that makes for fascinating television. It’s people’s journeys, and this is a journey a lot of people relate to as well.”

That is true! It will certainly make for a more inneresting season!

What are your thoughts on this, Bravo fans? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]