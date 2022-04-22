Tom Schwartz Denies ‘Making Out’ With Raquel Leviss At Coachella Amid Katie Maloney Divorce!

Is there another Vanderpump Rules romance brewing between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss right now?! The TomTom owner is setting the record straight!

Rumors of a potential fling between the two Bravo co-stars started circulating the first weekend of Coachella when a social media user claimed that Tom was “boldly holding hands and making out” with the 27-year-old reality star at the music festival. A screenshot about the alleged encounter from the person read:

“The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture but I’m sure someone did…”

Yikes! Talk about an awkward situation if this rumor is true, especially since the two’s exes are also their co-stars on the popular reality show!

However, Tom was quick to shut down the speculation! He tweeted out on Tuesday:

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella”

While the 39-year-old did not attend this year’s festival, Raquel had been there! She was even accompanied by some of their other co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval. Her ex-fiancé James Kennedy also went to the event with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, but thankfully, it does not seem the pair had an awk run-in.

As fans know, Tom and Katie sadly announced they decided to call it quits after 12 years together last month. She wrote on the ‘gram at the time:

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Meanwhile, Tom noted that he fully respected her decision to end their marriage, saying:

“It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

For her part, Raquel also went through a public breakup with her ex James recently. While on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, she confessed that her heart ultimately wasn’t in it for the long haul anymore. But even though they ended things romantically between them, the personality wanted to maintain their friendship:

“We are still friendly with one another. We still follow each other on Instagram and like each other’s posts. My goal would be to maintain a friendship with him because he was my best friend for so long and it’s really difficult to just cut that off and pretend it never happen. Because it did happen. We spent so much time with each other and he was the love of my life at one point, but more than that he was my best friend and we shared everything together. We are going to try our best to be friends.”

It certainly would have made for some inneresting TV drama if Tom and Raquel moved on from their respective partners with each other! But it sounds like viewers will just have to be satisfied with the ongoing aftermath of Lala Kent‘s messy situation with Randall Emmett and whatever else ensues from Tom and Raquel’s breakups. Well, that is if the network renews VPR for another season!

