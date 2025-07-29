Katy Perry Spotted On A Dinner Date After Orlando Bloom Breakup With… Justin Trudeau?!

Umm, is there something going on between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau? That’s what everyone wants to know right now because they were spotted out at dinner together this week!

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the pop star was seen dining with the former Canadian Prime Minister at Le Violon in Montreal on Monday night, and they looked pretty cozy! In the video, Katy is seen leaning across the table during what appeared to be a deep conversation with him. Check out the video of them together (below):

OMG!

An eyewitness told the outlet that she and Justin had cocktails and shared a few dishes, including one with lobster. Their security guards were nearby, keeping tabs on the two. They also reportedly were greeted by the chef at one point and thanked the kitchen staff personally for the meal afterward. Other than that, they were together that night, just the two of them! No friends joined!

So, was this a friendly hang-out session? Or was it a romantic date? It is unconfirmed what is going on between them at this time, if anything. But for what it is worth, Katy is traveling around Canada for The Lifetimes Tour. She will perform in Ottawa on Tuesday and Montreal the following night. So, it could have been nothing more than a quick catch-up… or something more.

As you know, the 40-year-old singer is no longer in a relationship! Katy and Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, called off their engagement this year after nearly a decade together. The former couple is now focused on co-parenting and seems to be succeeding so far! Their reps said earlier this month:

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

For his part, Justin got out of a long-term romance a few years ago. He separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They are both single, so maybe this was a date! And if it was, we certainly never predicted Katy would try and move on from Orlando with Justin! Wild!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]