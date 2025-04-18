Katy Perry Is So Upset At Wendy’s! Demands An Apology! BUT: This is a major miss by Katy Perry! Or is she in the right here? Related Posts Wendy's Is Clearly Not Sorry About That HARSH Katy Perry Diss Following Space Flight -- See Their Reaction To Backlash! American Idol Fan Fave Doug Kiker's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed Katy Perry Didn't Go To Space?! Conspiracy Theorists Think They Have Evidence Blue Origin Flight Was FAKED! What Did Katy Perry Do? CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 18, 2025 09:29am PDT Share This Categories Katy Perry Music Minute PerezTV YouTube