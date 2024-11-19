Exes Katy Perry & John Mayer Spotted Together At Sabrina Carpenter Concert Almost 10 Years After Split!

We bet Katy Perry never thought he’d be back in her atmosphere!

While attending Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short n’ Sweet Tour show in Inglewood, California Sunday, the Firework singer was spotted chatting with her ex John Mayer! Yep, it’s been almost a decade since the pair called it quits, and it looks like time does heal all wounds — because they seemed to be on good terms!

In a clip posted to Instagram by @christinekaurdashian, the ex lovers seem to be deep in a conversation as they wait for the Bed Chem songstress to hit the stage. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Nice!

The pair dated on again, off again from 2013 to 2015, and even collaborated on the hit song Who You Love for John’s Paradise Valley album back in 2013. The couple called it off for good in July 2015. John alluded to US Weekly at the time that Katy’s superstar lifestyle was the reason. All the partying, touring, and her strong work ethic was something he just couldn’t keep up with. He declared:

“Katy is a superstar for a reason.”

True! Maybe he just caught her at the wrong time in her life because she’s not nearly as active or all over the place as before.

Katy is engaged to Orlando Bloom and these days she spends a lot of time at home with him and their daughter Daisy. Eventually even Katy Perry couldn’t keep up with the Katy Perry lifestyle anymore!

As for John, he’s been seen with various women. Doesn’t seem like he’s found the wonderland to settle down in yet. A couple years back he was linked to actress Kiernan Shipka, who was just 23 years old at the time. But that relationship was never confirmed, just very strongly hinted at.

Anyway, it’s nice to see John and Katy can be so cool with one another all these years later. Maybe they’re both just trading stories about their young ones!

Reactions to this reunion, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via John Mayer/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]