Did Taylor Swift write another song about John Mayer?! Swifties sure seem to think so!

As you know, the 34-year-old just released her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department along with a second version called The Anthology. This left her fans with a total of 31 songs. Amazing! It took lots of muses to write these, as you can imagine! In fact, it’s being theorized that her 46-year-old ex could be the subject of the song called The Manuscript.

In case you need a refresher, Mz. Swift’s controversial relationship with the Gravity singer started when she was just 19 and he was 32. Their relationship, although not confirmed by either party, only lasted briefly through 2009. Both of them released breakup tracks following the split, too. Hers was the famous Dear John, while his was Paper Doll — both coming out in 2010.

In the pop star’s newest track The Manuscript, she seems to hint at a relationship with a large age gap, much like her and John’s 13 year difference:

“In the age of him, she wished she was thirty / And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press / Afterwards she only atе kids’ cereal / And couldn’t sleep unless it was in her mother’s bed”

She “wished she was thirty” like him? Yeah, that’s pretty spot on! Later in the song, she goes on to say that she moved on with guys “her own age” with “dart boards” on the backs of their doors — you know, something more like a 19- or 20-year-old would have! If you’ll recall, her split from the Slow Dancing in a Burning Room artist was followed by Connor Kennedy, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris — who are all much closer in age to her. Listen to the song (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Taylor’s new song about her short lived romance with John? Sound OFF (below)!

