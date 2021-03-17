Katy Perry Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring! Did She & Orlando Bloom Secretly Get Married!?

Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have themselves a cozy little wedding without telling us?!

It appears so, according to the gold ring the songstress was spotted wearing on Tuesday!

In photos posted by Page Six, the couple were seen taking a stroll together with their family while on vacation in Hawaii. The group was photographed after a quick coffee stop: Katy carried a matcha drink in her right hand, and on her left ring finger, she was sporting a stunning gold wedding band! (Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE.)

Sure looks like a wedding ring to us! And a surprise wedding certainly wouldn’t surprise us, seeing as these two have pushed back their nuptial date multiple times over the past couple years.

As fans may know, the 36-year-old singer and the 44-year-old actor were originally set to tie the knot in December 2019, but reportedly pushed back their plans due to a timing issue with their planned location. The pair — who welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August — changed their date to early 2020, but ultimately had to postpone it a second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An insider told Us Weekly in September 2020:

“Katy and Orlando’s wedding will not be taking place in 2020. It just wasn’t meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently.”

But did the new year change their focus? We’ll find out soon enough!

This would be the second marriage for both stars. The California Gurls hitmaker was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while the Carnival Row actor previously wed model Miranda Kerr, with whom who he shares 9-year-old son Flynn.

Katy opened up about her relationship with the British actor in August 2020 during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. She said of their romance:

“Now it’s a relationship, but it’s work. Dating is different than real relationships. You’ve got to make a choice every day to be in this relationship and to work hard on yourself with someone that’s mirroring you so intensely. Like, he doesn’t let me rest. He’s not Katy Perry’s biggest fan. He’s here for Katheryn Hudson. He’s here for building.”

Whether or not they’ve tied the knot yet, we hope these two will enjoy a lifetime of happiness together!

Do YOU think Katy and Orlando said “I do,” Perezcious readers?

