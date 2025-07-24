Kaylee Goncalves’ Mom Delivered Chilling Message To Bryan Kohberger At Sentencing Hearing: ‘Hell Will Be Waiting’

Kaylee Goncalves’ mother did not hold back while addressing her daughter’s killer in court this week.

On Wednesday, the families and surviving friends of Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin came face to face with Bryan Kohberger as the judge sentenced him to four lifetimes in prison. They took a moment to express the complete anguish they’ve felt ever since the four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at their off-campus home three years ago.

But it was the Goncalves family who rightfully released their fury and went straight for the jugular, attacking his ego and confidence, among other things. And Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mom, even delivered a chilling message to Kohberger about what his life behind bars will be like. Although she’s “disappointed” that he is not gone from the world, she at least knows a nightmare is waiting for him in jail:

“A dead killer doesn’t kill again. So while I’m disappointed that the firing squad won’t take their shots at you, I’m confident the men in prison will have their way with you in more ways than one. You will finally get what you wanted, physical touch, just probably not how you were expecting it.”

Damn. Kristi blasted Kohberger some more, saying:

“See you haven’t beat the system, you’ve simply entered a new one where the rules are cruel and the consequences will never end. You are entering a place where no one will care about who you are and no one will ever respect you. You will be forgotten, discarded, used and erased. You will always be remembered as a loser and an absolute failure.”

The grieving mother went on to say she hopes that the “silence echoes in your heart for the rest of your meaningless days,” adding:

“I hope it reminds you of what we all already know, you are nothing. May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho, where your fellow inmates are anxiously awaiting your arrival. But it’s OK cause they’re there to help you. Hell will be waiting.”

Kristi then shared a message her youngest daughter, Aubrie, had for Kohberger:

“Aubrey wanted to say, ‘You may have received As in high school and college, but you’re going to be getting big Ds in prison.’”

Watch Kristi’s full takedown of Bryan (below):

[Image via Monroe County Correctional Facility, Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram]