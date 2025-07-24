Got A Tip?

True Crime

Bryan Kohberger Asked Tinder Date What She Thought Was 'The Worst Way To Die' -- This Convo Is HAUNTING!

A chilling new confession has surfaced in the case of Bryan Kohberger.

The families of late Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin finally saw justice on Wednesday when Kohberger went from being an accused quadruple murderer to a convicted quadruple murderer. And with the legal decision came an unsettling revelation.

According to court filings seen by the New York Post, a woman who claims to have gone on a Tinder date with Kohberger alleged he asked her what she felt “would be the worst way to die.” She told him “a knife,” and he “asked her something to the effect of ‘like a Ka-Bar?’”

If that sounds oddly specific, it’s because Kohberger is believed to have used a Ka-Bar to mercilessly slaughter the four victims in their Idaho home. Records show he purchased the gnarly weapon eight months before the unforgettable murders in November 2022, however it was never found. The now-convicted murder did, however, leave behind a Ka-Bar sheath at the scene of the crime… Just like Kaylee Goncalves’ sister said in her cutting courtroom address: Kohberger is nothing more than a “stupid, clumsy, slow, sloppy, weak, dirty” man with an “inflated ego.”

The woman who made the alarming claim remains anonymous, but she told police about her run in with Kohberger in March 2024. As for why she didn’t move forward with dating him, she explained his “his questions made her uncomfortable,” according to docs. It should be noted, however, that authorities have not been able to corroborate her tip. But regardless, he’s getting locked up FOREVER.

What are your reactions to this eerie update? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 24, 2025 10:00am PDT

