Keith Urban Dodged Questions About Nicole Kidman In PAINFULLY Awkward Interview Before Their Split!

In the months leading up to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce reveal, he kept conversation about her BRIEF.

The Australian singer appeared on Ryan Seacrest‘s On Air radio show back in July, and absolutely FILLED the room with tension. During their conversation, Ryan asked the You’ll Think of Me crooner about Nicole being “in everything” as a busy actress. And after a bit of a chuckle, Keith strategically tried to shift the conversation back onto Ryan:

“Yeah, she’s almost as busy as you but not quite, very close though.”

However, the American Idol host continued pressing:

“First of all, she makes the greatest choices. I was watching one of her series last night … she can get evil, diabolical.”

Related: Keith Urban’s ‘Mystery’ Woman Might Be A Fellow Country Star!

The camera then awkwardly cuts to Keith, who is sitting there completely expressionless… It then cuts back to Ryan as the country singer can be heard off camera responding, “Yeah.” Ryan then asked:

“Is that something with your life, her life, and mapping it all out … that’s a job isn’t it?”

Keith then painfully nodded before telling the radio show host:

“It’s a job, yeah.”

Ugh! Trying to get answers from him about Nicole was like pulling teeth from a tiger!

One of Ryan’s colleagues then points out how the now-estranged pair also have to balance raising their “teenagers,” Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Keith responds:

“Yes, exactly, no, life is in session.”

Just no elaboration whatsoever! He was already so checked out! Finally, Ryan rounded off the Nicole talk with one final question:

“I think that people know that you do take great pride in, even though you’re busy making time, to have time with each other, which is why you’ve been together for what 19, 20 years, maybe more?”

And all Keith gave him in response was an ultra awkward, “Mm hmm, yep.”

YIKES!

We guess this makes sense with the timeline we’ve pieced together… The pair reportedly split in early summer, so by July, Keith clearly didn’t want to talk about his soon-to-be-ex-wife. It reminds us of another painfully awkward interview earlier in summer where an interviewer asked Keith how he felt about Nicole having love scenes with much younger men on screen… And he just disconnected from the Zoom meeting! He was NOT feeling the Nicole questions!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via On Air With Ryan Seacrest/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]