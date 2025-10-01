Keith Urban's 'Mystery' Woman Might Be A Fellow Country Star! New Deets Revealed!

It didn’t take long to confirm this Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban breakup is gonna be a messy one…

A lot of Nicole fans feared there was more to this than a couple growing apart. Why? Because it happened so fast! It wasn’t just the Practical Magic star who was “blindsided.” They loved each other more than anything last year, then all of a sudden they’re dunzo? After two decades together?? It just screams “there’s someone else” to us. What can we say, we’re cynical when it comes to men sticking around… for some reason.

But it seems everyone’s fears were well-founded as Keith HAS reportedly found another woman! Now, we still don’t know if this is someone he met before the breakup or after. If the latter, it’s wildly fast, right? Just a couple months after a 20-year relationship and he’s dating someone?? If the former, well… We’ll set that bridge on fire when we come to it.

For now, we’re just trying to figure out everything there is to know about this mystery gal! The earliest sources spilled that rumors of Keith and this new girl were “all over Nashville.” But what exactly is the rumor?? It’s big, y’all!

A music industry source from Tennessee told DailyMail.com:

“The rumor is that he’s with a younger woman in the business. It’s all everyone is talking about.”

Damn! Seriously?!?

Look, to be frank, we saw the “younger woman” bit coming a mile off. Keith is a 56-year-old country star, this had midlife-Billy Ray Cyrus written all over it from jump street. Men can’t help but turn into clichés. But the “in the business” part? That’s the juiciest aspect! Because his business is country music!

Now obviously this could mean a million things. We could be talking about anything from a production assistant to session musician to a talent manager. There are dozens of 9-to-5 jobs for working stiffs for every one famous person.

True of every industry. HOWEVER…

There is a chance this is a fellow singer we’re talking about! Maybe someone on the rise? The insider said younger, are we thinking much younger? Like maybe the guy went full Billy Ray? And really does have his own Firerose situation??

We can’t imagine it’s someone really famous. There’s just no way they’d be able to both keep it quiet, right? And that’s what they’ve done. The insider adds:

“Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery.”

Damn! Do YOU think it’s a fellow country star? Maybe a singer on the rise? Or just some pretty young thing in, say, accounting?? Give us your best guess before the truth comes out!

