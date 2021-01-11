The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Is ALSO Moving To NYC Despite Peter Weber Breakup

Whelp, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s breakup certainly just got a little more… interesting.

ICYMI, the former couple split on New Year’s Eve after less than a year of dating. At the time, an insider disclosed to E! News that their upcoming move to New York City was part of the reason for their split, saying:

“They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.”

A week before their uncoupling, the pair seemed fine—especially when the 29-year-old reality star went onto Instagram Stories to tell his fans all about their exciting relocation. In the moment, he said:

“So grateful Kell was on board with the move! I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list.”

A little over a week later, the Bachelor leading man announced he was still moving to The Big Apple post-split, saying on Insta:

“All right, it is officially moving day. I got all this stuff packed up here, ready to go. New York, we coming!”

And now? It looks like the 28-year-old attorney is ALSO moving to NYC soon. Just not (as you all could probably guess) with Pilot Pete. She took to the ‘gram on Sunday with the happy news, writing:

“2021 has been a rough start but if I’ve learned anything the last couple of days, it’s to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you. You can’t help what happens but you can choose how you react. It’s ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life.”

The Chicago native continued, reflecting:

“The saying ‘when it rains it pours’ has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life!”

Despite their breakup (and the fact her ex will be in the same city…yikes!), the former Bachelor contestant revealed her plans to still move, explaining:

“I’ll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York! I’m excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I’ll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!”

She concluded the heartfelt message, writing:

“After of all of this, it’s been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life.”

Lucky for you, Kelley, it’s a huge ass city, so you probably won’t even run into your ex! Unless, of course, you want to. Despite the ex-boos moving to the same place, there doesn’t seem to be any plans for another rekindling. But, you never know!

Good luck, girl! We ALSO hope you enjoy the city that never sleeps. Are U shooketh that Kelley is moving to the same city as her ex? Let us know in the comments (below)!

