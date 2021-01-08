Peter Weber Makes The Move To NYC Following Breakup From Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber is moving on from Kelley Flanagan—literally!

The Bachelor star announced on Thursday, that he is still moving to New York City after his sudden breakup from his ex. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the 29-year-old showed all his followers the stacks of Home Depot boxes in his living room. Shocking Bachelor Nation, he joyously declared:

“All right, it is officially moving day. I got all this stuff packed up here, ready to go. New York, we coming!”

Prior to their split, the former couple originally planned to move to the Big Apple together. Back in December, Pilot Pete explained how “grateful” he was that the Windy City native wanted to join him. When answering a fan’s question on social media, he added:

“I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list.”

Sadly for him, he’ll have to make the trip alone. After less than a year of dating (and one week after announcing their move…yikes), the pilot announced the end of their romance on Instagram, writing:

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

The Bach alum did not address it until a couple of days later on the social media platform, saying:

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

As of right now, it’s unclear if Peter will stay in the home they picked out together, or if he will opt for a fresh bachelor pad in the city. Kelley is currently staying in Chicago, where the twosome was living before the end of their relationship.

Good luck, Peter! We hope you enjoy the city that never sleeps!

Are U shocked that he is going forward with the move? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Peter Weber/Instagram & Kelley Flanagan/Instagram]