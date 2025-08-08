Kelley & Scott Wolf Called Cops On Each Other 4 Times In 4 Days! WTF Is Happening?!

The divorce drama between Kelley and Scott Wolf continues… And it doesn’t sound like it’s getting better…

According to Us Weekly on Friday, the former couple called the cops on each other four times over four days last month! Whoa! Official records, which did not include names, showed a woman called from a parking lot two minutes from their home in Park City, Utah, on July 26. When an officer arrived at the scene, he found a “visibly distressed” woman. She explained to him that she was in the middle of a divorce and needed help grabbing items from the house because there was a restraining order against her. She also told him she’d been placed on a 5151 hold twice — “despite not being suicidal or a danger to anyone.”

Remember, days after Scott filed for divorce, Kelley was detained by police and hospitalized in Utah on Friday after allegedly making “concerning comments” to her family. The Party of 5 actor obtained a temporary restraining order against her afterward, as well as got temporary custody of their three children — Jackson, Miller, and Lucy. All because the judge deemed Kelley “engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that posed a substantial threat or immediate and irreparable harm.” It tracks with what we’ve heard about their breakup, but it’s troubling stuff.

However, People reported that the TRO Scott filed was dismissed on July 19 — days before Kelley called the police. The two reportedly reached an agreement, in which she could have “liberal” supervised visitation with her children. But it came with stipulations. Neither Kelley nor Scott could discuss adult issues, the divorce, or the kids’ relationship with the other parent in front of or with the children. They couldn’t make any disparaging comments verbally or in writing, nor could they interrogate the kids about what goes on at the other parent’s home. There’s also a social media gag order, so no posting about each other, their marriage, the children, or the divorce. Kelley and Scott looked like they were able to work something out… if a little strict. But the important thing is they can move forward with the divorce amicably, for the sake of their kids. However, that doesn’t seem likely after hearing this…

Per the records, the woman said “she had no access to her financial resources, including her Chase card and other accounts, and her car is being taken away.” While she had some cash at home, she shared that she “is otherwise financially strained.” Oof.

Kelley went on to tell the officer about an incident with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but the report wasn’t clear on what she said. She then detailed an incident where she tried to see her kids, but a man wouldn’t let her in. She claimed she felt “threatened” when the man approached. When the dogs ran out to her, she then asked if she could walk them, but the man refused and “aggressively took one of the dogs back inside.”

Speaking to the cops, per the report, the woman asked for help in getting things from the house, “including money and her dogs,” and she “expressed a desire to see her children.” She noted she was told to remain 500 feet away from an unidentified person but did not know the status of the restraining order.

Following a call between the two parties, the cop said he was unable to make the other person comply, and the woman didn’t fight it. She said she understood. When the cop tried to call the man, he claimed he gave the woman $10,000 “just this week.” Damn! Ultimately, no action was taken.

If he gave her 10k, what happened to it?

Unfortunately that’s not the last time the cops got involved! A day later, police were called again at around 10:00 p.m. A woman said she needed a “welfare check done on her children at the” home. The deputy said the woman “was concerned for her children and ex-husband as [redacted] in the past and wanted a deputy to respond to her address.” She also said that “she did not have any more money and today was her last day in the cabin.” The report added:

“[The caller] also asked if I could ask her ex-husband for at least $500.”

However, the officer warned the woman that if “we kept calling it could affect her in court if there is a restraining order.” Once again, the woman stressed she was worried about her children and ex-husband, “as they are all going through a stressful situation.” But the cop wouldn’t budge. He told the woman to reach out to the courts, inform them of the situation, and wait for the hearing to make any contact with the police or her loved ones.

That didn’t happen, though. And everything was not fine.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to Scott and Kelley’s home at 7:50 a.m. on July 20 to help “keep the peace.” The cops were then called by the woman asking to come to the house later that morning. A deputy arrived and met the caller who this time was “concerned that someone was home and she wanted to retrieve her passport and other items.” This time, she said there was no restraining or protective order in place.

The cop noted the woman tried to get into the home but “was unable to gain access as all doors and entrances were locked,” adding:

“I observed her damage a screen on a window on the back deck of the residence as she attempted to open a window.”

She attempted to call family members to get a code to the front door. The officer even spoke to her brother about the situation on the phone, and he “informed me that [redacted] had signed an agreement that prohibited her access to the residence.” When asked if there was a court document, the brother mentioned the name of a Utah job, according to the officer. Following the phone conversation, the officer told the woman “to ensure she had legal access and to coordinate with the homeowner to get her items.” The cop then left.

However, another report noted another call was made to dispatch at 3:30 p.m. that same day. An unidentified man reported that someone tried to access the residence earlier, and that there was a civil order prohibiting the person from accessing the house except for a “coordinated parenting visit.” The deputy noted there was “no further action required.”

