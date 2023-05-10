Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause Of Death Confirmed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kellie Pickler‘s husband Kyle Jacobs‘ cause of death has finally been confirmed.

On Tuesday, a representative for Davidson Country Medical Examiner told E! News the country star’s husband’s manner of death has officially been ruled a suicide after an autopsy. This was originally suspected by police at the time of his passing but hadn’t been officially confirmed until Tuesday. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Toxicology reports confirmed Kyle had no drugs in his system at the time of his death, but they did reveal he suffered with “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.” So, so sad.

Earlier this year on February 17 Nashville police were called to the 36-year-old American Idol alum’s shared home with the then 50-year-old songwriter when she and her assistant couldn’t find him. Officers were led to a room they couldn’t open the door to, and when law enforcement finally broke down the door, they found Kyle’s body.

Just one day before his death, the producer celebrated reaching a huge career milestone — Lee Brice‘s fifth album, which he played a big role in writing, went platinum. Sadly, he wouldn’t be around to celebrate the huge victory for very long.

Such a heartbreaking situation. Our hearts go out to Kellie and the rest of Kyle’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]